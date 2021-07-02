UAE: Two Indian doctors granted 10-year Golden Visa
Dentist and Ayurvedic doctor honoured for their contributions to healthcare sector.
A Fujairah based dentist and an Ayurvedic doctor from Ajman have become the latest recipients of the UAE Golden Visa.
Dr Mohammed Salim Aboobacker, a dentist based in Fujairah, received his Golden Visa on June 30 while Dr Jijo Blesson from Ajman got her special visa on July 1. Both doctors, who are from the south Indian state of Kerala, were honoured with the 10-year Golden Visa for their contributions to the healthcare sector.
Dr Aboobacker, who received the visa under Specialized Talents in the Science and Knowledge category, said, “I'm greatly honoured and privileged to receive the Golden Visa from Brigadier General Mubarak Binsenan Al Mteiri, Director of Fujairah Naturalisation and Residency Department. I want to thank the Rulers of the UAE, and the authorities for granting me this honour."
Dr Blesson also thanked the leaders of the UAE and the pioneers of the UAE's healthcare system. "I thank them for granting me this golden opportunity, it gives me a lot of responsibility towards the public."
“Due to the grace of God, and the good wishes of my patients, I have achieved this opportunity, success and honour,” she added.
Dr Aboobacker, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, has been practising in the UAE for 20 years. He worked as a lecturer at the Ajman University of Science and Technology from 2002 until 2008. He also worked for the Ministry of Health in Fujairah for 10 years. Dr Aboobacker started his multi-speciality dental centre in January 2018 in Fujairah.
Dr Blesson hails from the Kollam in Kerala and has been an Ayurveda doctor for 13 years. She graduated from the Government Ayurveda College in Trivandrum and came to the UAE in 2010. Currently, she is the Medical Director & Chief Consulting Physician of Kottakkal Ayurvedic Medical Centre in Ajman.
