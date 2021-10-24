UAE: Two drown, three rescued off Umm Al Quwain beach
Survivors were transferred by the National Ambulance unit to Umm Al Quwain Hospital
Two beachgoers drowned and three others were pulled out of the water in Umm Al Quwain near Al Beit Al Mutwahid beach by the rescue unit in two separate incidents that occurred on Friday evening.
Brigadier Khalifa Al Shamsi, the Director of Comprehensive police station of Umm Al Quwain police, said that the authorities received a call about the accident at the Operations Room on Friday late evening.
Patrol team was dispatched immediately to the scene of the accident.
In the first incident, an Asian man, identified as Omar, died and three were rescued by the police rescue unit.
The survivors were transferred by the National Ambulance unit to Umm Al Quwain Hospital.
The second incident involved Arab man who was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain by the National Ambulance but was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Brig Al Shamsi urged the public not to go to the beaches when the weather conditions fluctuate. He requested residents to pay attention to the safety instructions and signboards.
