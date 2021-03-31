UAE: TVs recalled for defective power board; do you own one?

As many as 2,158 TV sets are being recalled.

South Korean consumer electronics major LG has recalled 2,158 television (TV) sets in the UAE due to a defective power board.

The company said they were launching the safety parts replacement campaign as some of the LG OLED TV sets were experiencing instances of overheating, causing damage to the power board, or the back cover of the electronic product, and preventing normal operations.

The drive — undertaken in cooperation with the Consumer Protection Department in the UAE’s Ministry of Economy — will cover 2,158 TV sets in the UAE, manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

The company will replace defective power boards free of charge.

Customers looking to replace their TV sets can reach the company by calling 80054 or sending an email via its UAE portal.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com