- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: TVs recalled for defective power board; do you own one?
As many as 2,158 TV sets are being recalled.
South Korean consumer electronics major LG has recalled 2,158 television (TV) sets in the UAE due to a defective power board.
The company said they were launching the safety parts replacement campaign as some of the LG OLED TV sets were experiencing instances of overheating, causing damage to the power board, or the back cover of the electronic product, and preventing normal operations.
The drive — undertaken in cooperation with the Consumer Protection Department in the UAE’s Ministry of Economy — will cover 2,158 TV sets in the UAE, manufactured between 2016 and 2019.
The company will replace defective power boards free of charge.
Customers looking to replace their TV sets can reach the company by calling 80054 or sending an email via its UAE portal.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli