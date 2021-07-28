UAE: Trucks can now use Al Ain-Dubai Rd E66 route during off-peak hours

Officials have warned that penalties will be imposed on trucks that do not comply with the timings.

Trucks travelling from Al Ain to Dubai and back using Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road (Al Ain-Dubai Road - E66) through Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain, will be allowed to use it only during off-peak hours (10pm to 6am) with effect from Wednesday July 28, the authorities have announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), in cooperation with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police said drivers should also ensure that the maximum weight should not exceed 45 tonnes.

ITC noted that the rules prohibiting trucks from using other roads are still effective. Trucks are still not permitted to use Al Shiwayb Street towards northern emirates until the current construction work is completed.

The regulator said the move aims at promoting investment and provide suitable infrastructure to facilitate commercial activity between the emirates in addition to enhancing the level of traffic safety.

ITC pointed out that by allowing trucks to use Al Ain-Dubai Road (E66) time and distance spent on these trips will be shortened, operational costs will be reduced and the roads infrastructure will be preserved.

Authorities have urged drivers not to park their vehicles in undesignated parking spaces.

“Trucks are not allowed in residential areas and drivers should not park their vehicles in these areas,” ITC said in its statement, adding that this is to ensure public safety, preserve the infrastructure and prevent pollution.

Officials have warned that penalties will be imposed on trucks that do not comply with the timings to use the roads or exceed the weight limit allowed in accordance with the federal law.

Truck companies have been urged to follow the highest safety standards and abide by the rules in using the designated roads along with obtaining the required permits.

