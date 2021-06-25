UAE traffic update: Major Abu Dhabi bridge re-opens after security exercise
Police had issued prior notice that the bridge would be shut from 7am to 9am on Friday.
Abu Dhabi Police have informed motorists that traffic has resumed on a bridge that was closed for security exercises.
According to a a official tweet from police, traffic has resumed in both directions on the Musaffah Bridge.
# |— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 25, 2021
" " .#_#Notice |
Abu Dhabi Police inform motorists that traffic has resumed on Musaffah Bridge on both directions.#AbuDhabiPolice
The Abu Dhabi Police had issued prior notice that they, in cooperation with their partners, would be carrying out a security exercise the bridge on Friday in order to test preparedness and enhance efficiency.
#Notice |— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 24, 2021
The #AbuDhabiPolice GHQ, in cooperation with its partners, is carrying out a security exercise near Musaffah Bridge on Friday (tomorrow)June 25, 2021; in order to test preparedness and enhance efficiency.
The bridge will be closed from 7am to 9am.
The bridge remained closed from 7am to 9am on Friday for the purpose.
Video: Abu Dhabi Police chase, stop reckless driver
For safety, members of the public were requested to use alternative routes, refrain from filming and avoid the exercise site.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers,...
The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Americas
US building collapse: Biden approves emergency...
Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by...
Those under the lockdown orders would only be allowed to leave home... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Major Abu Dhabi bridge re-opens after...
Police had issued prior notice that the bridge would be shut from 7am ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year