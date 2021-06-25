UAE traffic update: Major Abu Dhabi bridge re-opens after security exercise

Police had issued prior notice that the bridge would be shut from 7am to 9am on Friday.

Abu Dhabi Police have informed motorists that traffic has resumed on a bridge that was closed for security exercises.

According to a a official tweet from police, traffic has resumed in both directions on the Musaffah Bridge.

Abu Dhabi Police inform motorists that traffic has resumed on Musaffah Bridge on both directions.#AbuDhabiPolice — (@ADPoliceHQ) June 25, 2021

The Abu Dhabi Police had issued prior notice that they, in cooperation with their partners, would be carrying out a security exercise the bridge on Friday in order to test preparedness and enhance efficiency.

The #AbuDhabiPolice GHQ, in cooperation with its partners, is carrying out a security exercise near Musaffah Bridge on Friday (tomorrow)June 25, 2021; in order to test preparedness and enhance efficiency.

The bridge will be closed from 7am to 9am. — (@ADPoliceHQ) June 24, 2021

The bridge remained closed from 7am to 9am on Friday for the purpose.

For safety, members of the public were requested to use alternative routes, refrain from filming and avoid the exercise site.