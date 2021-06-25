News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE traffic update: Major Abu Dhabi bridge re-opens after security exercise

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 25, 2021
WAM

Police had issued prior notice that the bridge would be shut from 7am to 9am on Friday.


Abu Dhabi Police have informed motorists that traffic has resumed on a bridge that was closed for security exercises.

According to a a official tweet from police, traffic has resumed in both directions on the Musaffah Bridge.

The Abu Dhabi Police had issued prior notice that they, in cooperation with their partners, would be carrying out a security exercise the bridge on Friday in order to test preparedness and enhance efficiency.

The bridge remained closed from 7am to 9am on Friday for the purpose.

Video: Abu Dhabi Police chase, stop reckless driver

For safety, members of the public were requested to use alternative routes, refrain from filming and avoid the exercise site.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210604&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609550&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 