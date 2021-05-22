- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident on Dubai road
Police have advised that drivers be careful around the area.
Dubai Police have warned drivers of an accident on Al Khail Road on Saturday morning.
According to a tweet, the accident happened on Al Khail rd coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa hospital bridge, resulting in traffic delays. Drivers have been advised to be extra cautious in the area.
#TrafficUpdate | 08:27#Accident on Al Khail rd coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa hospital bridge, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 22, 2021
Dubai Police also on Saturday morning advised drivers to be cautious due to traffic on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, heading to Abu Dhabi, before the Rashidiya Bridge.
May 22, 2021
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility; police issue ...
Motorists are being advised to drive carefully. READ MORE
-
Health
It's summer in UAE: Here are the ways to keep...
Doctors advise residents to make some lifestyle changes and avoid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE and Denmark are greening the future together, ...
UAE Ambassador to Denmark Fatma Al Mazrouei says bilateral trade can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE varsity students back on campus for ...
Unvaccinated students need to provide a negative PCR test result... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pakistan issues list of PCR testing centres...
49 labs and healthcare operators have been approved across UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
EU Covid passport scheme to start on July 1
The European Commission was offering technical support and up to a... READ MORE
-
MENA
Relief trucks enter Gaza, $18 million for aid...
Humanitarian convoys arrive as Gazans take stock of the damage from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pfizer seek to bridge dispute over vaccine ...
India pledged last month to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccine ... READ MORE