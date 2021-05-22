News
UAE traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 22, 2021
KT file photo

Police have advised that drivers be careful around the area.


Dubai Police have warned drivers of an accident on Al Khail Road on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet, the accident happened on Al Khail rd coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa hospital bridge, resulting in traffic delays. Drivers have been advised to be extra cautious in the area.

Dubai Police also on Saturday morning advised drivers to be cautious due to traffic on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, heading to Abu Dhabi, before the Rashidiya Bridge.




