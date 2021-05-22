UAE traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident on Dubai road

Police have advised that drivers be careful around the area.

Dubai Police have warned drivers of an accident on Al Khail Road on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet, the accident happened on Al Khail rd coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa hospital bridge, resulting in traffic delays. Drivers have been advised to be extra cautious in the area.

#TrafficUpdate | 08:27#Accident on Al Khail rd coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa hospital bridge, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 22, 2021

Dubai Police also on Saturday morning advised drivers to be cautious due to traffic on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, heading to Abu Dhabi, before the Rashidiya Bridge.