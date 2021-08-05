UAE traffic alert: Multi-vehicle accident on Ras Al Khor Road causes delays

Authorities have advised motorists to be cautious.

A collision involving several vehicles on Ras Al Khor Road has resulted in major traffic delays on the route.

According to a Dubai Police tweet, the accident occurred on Ras Al Khor Road, coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, towards the International City and Dragon Mart.

Authorities have advised motorists to be extra cautious around the area and allot extra time for their journeys to account for the delay.