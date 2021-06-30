UAE traffic alert: Motorists told to take alternative routes after accident on Dubai road
Police warn motorists of traffic delays on the route.
Dubai Police have warned motorists to take alternative routes after an accident on Hessa Street going towards Al Khail Road on Wednesday morning.
There would be significant traffic delays due to the accident, the police said.
“Accident on Hessa Street towards Al Khail Road, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes,” Dubai Police said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
#TrafficUpdate | 08:08#Accident on Hessa st towards Al Khail rd, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 30, 2021
-
Health
UAE: Dubai-based hospital offers free health...
The health bonanza will cater to the needs of all the members of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man jailed for life for killing cousin who ...
On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Airport employee on trial for stealing...
Defendant confesses to the crime, which he committed for personal use. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing...
Man was speeding on Abu Dhabi highway when he crashed into... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Full list of countries vaccinating ...
Some countries have already started vaccinating children, while other ... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE, Israel pledge to build on Abraham Accords
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Americas
Scores dead as record-breaking heat wave grips...
At least 134 people have died suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched