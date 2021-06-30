UAE traffic alert: Motorists told to take alternative routes after accident on Dubai road

Police warn motorists of traffic delays on the route.

Dubai Police have warned motorists to take alternative routes after an accident on Hessa Street going towards Al Khail Road on Wednesday morning.

There would be significant traffic delays due to the accident, the police said.

“Accident on Hessa Street towards Al Khail Road, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious and use alternative routes,” Dubai Police said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.