UAE traffic alert: Huge delays on SZR, Al Khail Road after accident

Dubai Police have warned drivers to be extra cautious around the area.

Dubai Police have warned of major delays on Al Khail Road after an accident occurred on Thursday morning, as well as delays on Sheikh Zayed Road.

According to an official tweet, motorists on the major route can expect long delays after Al Marabe Bridge towards Deira on both the northbound and southbound routes.

This comes after an accident Al Khail Road after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge towards Jebel Ali on Thursday morning.

#TrafficUpdate | #Accident on Al Khail Rd. after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali. Please be extra cautious — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 10, 2021

An accident has also taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road in the tunnel before the World Trade Centre towards Abu Dhabi, causing further delays.

Authorities have warned motorists to be cautious around the area and account for the delays.