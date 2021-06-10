UAE traffic alert: Huge delays on SZR, Al Khail Road after accident
Dubai Police have warned drivers to be extra cautious around the area.
Dubai Police have warned of major delays on Al Khail Road after an accident occurred on Thursday morning, as well as delays on Sheikh Zayed Road.
According to an official tweet, motorists on the major route can expect long delays after Al Marabe Bridge towards Deira on both the northbound and southbound routes.
June 10, 2021
This comes after an accident Al Khail Road after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge towards Jebel Ali on Thursday morning.
#TrafficUpdate | #Accident on Al Khail Rd. after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali. Please be extra cautious— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 10, 2021
An accident has also taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road in the tunnel before the World Trade Centre towards Abu Dhabi, causing further delays.
June 10, 2021
Authorities have warned motorists to be cautious around the area and account for the delays.
-
Education
UAE's Khalifa University among top 200 in the...
Khalifa University featuring in the top 200 list is significant as it ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man who conned UAE resident to get him driving...
The Arab man was also told to pay Dh1,000 to the victim in civil... READ MORE
-
Education
Parents, schools gearing up for Dubai’s new ...
The new schools will add 14,671 additional seats, the emirate’s ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai to introduce laws for e-scooters, mopeds
Currently, there are about 800 e-scooters in operation in five key... READ MORE
-
News
Opening UAE events to only vaccinated residents...
Seven out of 10 UAE residents think opening live events only to... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
G7 must ‘bloc’ the pandemic with...
Johnson’s call-to-action may not match Winston... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies...
Award-winning filmmaker died due to old-age related ailments READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports 94,052 Covid cases, highest single-...
Covid recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent in the country READ MORE