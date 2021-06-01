UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause tailbacks on Dubai, Abu Dhabi roads

Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 09.18 am

Motorists are advised to seek other routes and drive with caution.

Police have warned of delays on the Abu Dhabi International Airport Bridge.

Abu Dhabi Police took to Twitter to warn drivers of congestion and traffic jams on the inward-bound side of the bridge.

A collision was between several vehicles on Al Ittihad Street was also reported on Tuesday morning by the Dubai Police. Police informed that it has disrupted the flow of traffic.

Dubai Police tweeted out a warning urging drivers to be cautious after the accident on Al Ittihad Street after the Dubai Police General Head Quarters tunnel towards Al Garhoud.