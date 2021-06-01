- EVENTS
UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause tailbacks on Dubai, Abu Dhabi roads
Motorists are advised to seek other routes and drive with caution.
Police have warned of delays on the Abu Dhabi International Airport Bridge.
Abu Dhabi Police took to Twitter to warn drivers of congestion and traffic jams on the inward-bound side of the bridge.
A collision was between several vehicles on Al Ittihad Street was also reported on Tuesday morning by the Dubai Police. Police informed that it has disrupted the flow of traffic.
Dubai Police tweeted out a warning urging drivers to be cautious after the accident on Al Ittihad Street after the Dubai Police General Head Quarters tunnel towards Al Garhoud.
#TrafficUpdate|#Accident between several vehicles on Al Ittihad St after the Dubai police HQ tunnel towards Al Garhoud, please take caution.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 1, 2021
