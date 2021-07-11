News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE traffic alert: Accident towards Al Khail road causes delays

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 11, 2021

Dubai Police have urged drivers to be extra cautious.


An accident towards Al Khail road has resulted in traffic delays.

According to a Dubai Police tweet, an accident occurred on Ras Al Khor road before the Dubai-Al Ain bridge towards Al Khail road.

Authorities have advised motorists to be extra cautious around the area and allot extra time for their journeys to account for the delay.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210711&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719897&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 