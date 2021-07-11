UAE traffic alert: Accident towards Al Khail road causes delays
Dubai Police have urged drivers to be extra cautious.
An accident towards Al Khail road has resulted in traffic delays.
According to a Dubai Police tweet, an accident occurred on Ras Al Khor road before the Dubai-Al Ain bridge towards Al Khail road.
#TrafficUpdate | 07:44#Accident on Ras Al Khor rd before Dubai - Al Ain bridge towards Al Khail rd, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 11, 2021
Authorities have advised motorists to be extra cautious around the area and allot extra time for their journeys to account for the delay.
