UAE traffic alert: Accident towards Al Khail road causes delays

Dubai Police have urged drivers to be extra cautious.

An accident towards Al Khail road has resulted in traffic delays.

According to a Dubai Police tweet, an accident occurred on Ras Al Khor road before the Dubai-Al Ain bridge towards Al Khail road.

#TrafficUpdate | 07:44#Accident on Ras Al Khor rd before Dubai - Al Ain bridge towards Al Khail rd, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 11, 2021

Authorities have advised motorists to be extra cautious around the area and allot extra time for their journeys to account for the delay.