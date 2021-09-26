UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai Airport road
Motorists should expect traffic delays on road heading to Terminal 3.
The Dubai Police on Sunday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on the Airport Road going towards Terminal 3.
Motorists headed for airport have been advised to start early as there will be significant traffic delays due to the accident.
“Accident on Airport Rd towards Terminal 3, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.
Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.
#TrafficUpdate | 8:55#Accident on Airport Rd towards Terminal 3, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/xXZ2wRkrUC— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 26, 2021
