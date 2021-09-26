News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai Airport road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 26, 2021
File photo

Motorists should expect traffic delays on road heading to Terminal 3.

The Dubai Police on Sunday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on the Airport Road going towards Terminal 3.

Motorists headed for airport have been advised to start early as there will be significant traffic delays due to the accident.

“Accident on Airport Rd towards Terminal 3, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious,” Dubai Police tweeted.

Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-traffic-alert-accident-on-dubai-airport-road macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 