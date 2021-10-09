News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Tough Mudder makes a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Ras Al Khaimah
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 9, 2021
(Picture source: ToughMudder Arabia - Mud mile)

World-renowned race course's challenges include 5k, 10 km run with over 25 obstacles

World-renowned obstacle race course challenge Tough Mudder is set to make a comeback in the UAE on October 15, RAK Properties announced Saturday. The race will be held in Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab.

Tough Mudder is an exciting test of physical and mental strength, explained acting chief officer of RAK Properties Mohammed Al Tair. The challenges in this year’s line-up include the Tough Mudder 5k, a 10km run with over 25 obstacles, and the Mini Mudder, a 1.6km obstacle course mud run designed specifically for kids.

“Contestants will need dexterity, strength, ingenuity and teamwork to make it through these challenges,” said Al Tair.

“We are excited to host the Tough Mudder at Mina Al Arab again this year. With a variety of beautiful landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination for adventure seekers to enjoy an extraordinary experience,” he added.

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/1400-inmates-in-abu-dhabi-learn-skills-that-can-help-them-get-jobs macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 