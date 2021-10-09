UAE: Tough Mudder makes a comeback in Ras Al Khaimah
World-renowned race course's challenges include 5k, 10 km run with over 25 obstacles
World-renowned obstacle race course challenge Tough Mudder is set to make a comeback in the UAE on October 15, RAK Properties announced Saturday. The race will be held in Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab.
Tough Mudder is an exciting test of physical and mental strength, explained acting chief officer of RAK Properties Mohammed Al Tair. The challenges in this year’s line-up include the Tough Mudder 5k, a 10km run with over 25 obstacles, and the Mini Mudder, a 1.6km obstacle course mud run designed specifically for kids.
“Contestants will need dexterity, strength, ingenuity and teamwork to make it through these challenges,” said Al Tair.
“We are excited to host the Tough Mudder at Mina Al Arab again this year. With a variety of beautiful landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination for adventure seekers to enjoy an extraordinary experience,” he added.
-
Government
UAE leader decrees 10 principles to adopt for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Schools are nearly back to pre-Covid normal
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases, 188 recoveries, 2 ...
The new cases were detected through 308,740 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure...
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?