UAE took swift action in containing Jebel Ali Port fire, minister says

Robust response a result of years of preparation in developing world-class infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei says.

The UAE took swift action in containing the fire at Jebel Ali Port, showcasing its robust responsibility to control maritime accidents and manage risks, Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

"We appreciate and commend the efforts of the teams who contributed to containing the fire that broke out at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, due to a blaze onboard the container ship "Ocean Trader", he said in a statement on Thursday.

At the helm of the rescue operations were DP World, UAE Region team, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, personnel from the Dubai Civil Defence and the Dubai Police, he added, noting that the evacuation procedure of the ship’s crew and workers was carried out promptly.

While containing the fire and ensuring no fatalities, the rescue team also took the necessary safety measures to ensure that there were no radioactive materials on board the ship, the minister informed.

"This robust response comes as a result of years of pro-active planned preparation in developing world-class infrastructure in the ports and marine facilities in the UAE," he added.

"Our primary aim is to place safety first, in addition to investing heavily in early warning systems and immediate communication with civil defence teams and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority."

"This approach has enabled us to take all necessary measures immediately. The concerted efforts of the teams and the availability of state-of-the-art equipment to tackle such an event ensured the resumption of all operational and logistical operations in Jebel Ali Port," he added.

"Our priority now is to safeguard the marine environment by monitoring the situation and preventing the release of harmful substances in the water body," he said, adding that the Maritime Department at the Ministry will continue investigations to gain insights and chart out a blueprint in coordination with the relevant international authorities to intensify precautionary measures.

"We assure the people of Dubai and the UAE, including individuals, institutions and those associated with the maritime sector, that the logistics and operational facilities of Jebel Ali Port have not suffered any damage, and the accident has not affected the movement of ships due to its distance from the main shipping line and the water channel in the port,” Al Mazrouei said.