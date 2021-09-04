UAE to unveil first of 50 grand projects today

These 50 ambitious economic and social projects come on the back of the UAE’s success in pushing for growth even in the middle of the pandemic.

The UAE leadership is set to announce a slew of grand projects today — the first of the 50 new projects that will usher in the next phase of growth for the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced the launch of the ‘bold new series of national strategic projects’ last Thursday.

The announcements will be made at five separate events throughout September in the presence of UAE ministers and senior officials.

The first set of plans will be revealed tomorrow at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, three months ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations on December 2.

These 50 ambitious economic and social projects come on the back of the UAE’s success in pushing for growth even in the middle of the pandemic.

While most of the world stood still at the onset of Covid-19, the UAE’s economic landscape and infrastructure continued to evolve. Mega projects rose one after another and social projects kept changing lives. And in the middle of it all, the country even reached the Red Planet.

With a National Covid-19 Crisis Management and Governance Committee, the government ensured efficient recovery from the pandemic.

Amid a challenging year, the UAE managed to finish all its preparations for the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai. The world’s tallest observation wheel Ain Dubai is ready to open, and the Museum of the Future has been completed.

In July, the UAE opened three major roads that cut travel time across the country and enhanced safety at a cost of Dh1.9 billion. The mega development project launched three roads to link Sharjah’s Mleiha with Abu Dhabi’s Al Shuwaib; Hatta Dubai with Ajman’s Masfout; and Al Qour Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah’s Al Madam with Hatta Dubai.

Ambitious structures such as One Zabeel, Yas Bay, Ciel Dubai, the Midfield Terminal, Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple, the Abrahamic Family House and Sea World Abu Dhabi is set to transform the overall skylines across the country.

During the pandemic, the UAE made changes in its governance structure. The UAE Cabinet approved the launch of 33 initiatives to support the economic sectors. It also formed an interim committee to coordinate and follow up on the implementation of the flexible package and increase business growth rates.

The government approved the Emirates Development Bank Strategy to provide a financial support of Dh30 billion to businesses and start-ups — a major step to drive the national economy. This measure ensured contribution to financing more than 13,500 small and medium enterprises and created 25,000 jobs.

At the grassroots level, the UAE’s medical sector handled the crisis based on scientific evidence and successfully inoculated nearly 80 per cent of the country’s population.

Now, the soon-to-be-revealed 50 projects will cover economic and social development — focusing on entrepreneurship, the digital and circular economies, and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will also lay the foundations for a new era of growth for the UAE, both domestically and internationally, said the Government Media Office.

Among the top officials who will attend tomorrow’s event are Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office will also be present.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com