UAE to participate in global counter-terrorism summit
The Inter-Parliamentary Union will host the event in collaboration with the United Nations
Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will head an FNC delegation that will travel to Austria from September 7 to 10, 2021, to participate in the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism.
The two events, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in collaboration with the Austrian Government and the United Nations (UN), will be attended by over 100 speakers of parliaments.
The FNC delegation will include Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the FNC's Parliamentary Division at the IPU and Member of the IPU's Executive Committee, Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Division at the IPU and Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, Mariam bin Thaniya, Head of the Parliamentary Division at the Mediterranean Parliamentary Association, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.
Ghobash will participate in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, held on 7th and 8th September, under the theme, "Parliaments for Peace, People and Planet." He will be a keynote speaker in a panel discussion on the topic, "Parliamentary Openness and Transparency in Return for Security: How to Achieve the Balance."
Ghobash and speakers of other parliaments will then discuss key topics on the event's agenda, and he will deliver a speech, entitled, "Combatting Misleading Information and Hate Speech on the Internet and Elsewhere requires Stronger Regulations."
The event will also discuss other topics that include the international response to Covid-19, the collective capacity to work for the interests of communities, achieving sustainable development while prioritising human wellbeing and the environment, cancelling laws that discriminate against women to achieve gender equality and emergency measures adopted by governments requiring parliamentary approval.
The general topics of the event will coincide with panel discussions on creating a new world charter for gender equality, the need to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on democracy, recovery after the pandemic, the need to address climate change and support sustainable development, and parliaments and global governance.
In the closing session, the IPU will present reports on the discussions and issue the final declaration of the conference.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai court turns down 'mentally ill' woman's...
Medical report proved the 38-year-old woman suffered from bipolar... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,...
The doctor also said that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: A child is entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Dubai announces third dose of...
The booster jab is available only to immunocompromised people READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Photo from space shows UAE is ready to host Expo...
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
1 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring 'Mu' variant among others
1 September 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla