UAE to participate in global counter-terrorism summit

The Inter-Parliamentary Union will host the event in collaboration with the United Nations

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will head an FNC delegation that will travel to Austria from September 7 to 10, 2021, to participate in the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism.

The two events, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in collaboration with the Austrian Government and the United Nations (UN), will be attended by over 100 speakers of parliaments.

The FNC delegation will include Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the FNC's Parliamentary Division at the IPU and Member of the IPU's Executive Committee, Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Division at the IPU and Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, Mariam bin Thaniya, Head of the Parliamentary Division at the Mediterranean Parliamentary Association, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Ghobash will participate in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, held on 7th and 8th September, under the theme, "Parliaments for Peace, People and Planet." He will be a keynote speaker in a panel discussion on the topic, "Parliamentary Openness and Transparency in Return for Security: How to Achieve the Balance."

Ghobash and speakers of other parliaments will then discuss key topics on the event's agenda, and he will deliver a speech, entitled, "Combatting Misleading Information and Hate Speech on the Internet and Elsewhere requires Stronger Regulations."

The event will also discuss other topics that include the international response to Covid-19, the collective capacity to work for the interests of communities, achieving sustainable development while prioritising human wellbeing and the environment, cancelling laws that discriminate against women to achieve gender equality and emergency measures adopted by governments requiring parliamentary approval.

The general topics of the event will coincide with panel discussions on creating a new world charter for gender equality, the need to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on democracy, recovery after the pandemic, the need to address climate change and support sustainable development, and parliaments and global governance.

In the closing session, the IPU will present reports on the discussions and issue the final declaration of the conference.