UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022

The event is set to be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

The first edition of the Global Media Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17, 2022, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs announced on Sunday.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said the Congress will be "an exceptional platform" for the media sector.

The event will include a media conference and an exhibition, which will enable various media organisations to discuss partnership and cooperation agreements aimed at developing their messages that will serve humanity and support communities through providing useful and credible content.

It will be attended by a range of media leaders and global influencers, in addition to academics and students.

The Congress will also discuss several key topics, most notably digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector. It will host specialist sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa.

Sheikh Mansour noted that the UAE is a "global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure".

It also has a supportive legal and legislative environment, as well as attractive living standards for all nationalities and international companies in the media and cultural industries, he added.