UAE to launch Abraham Balloon Festival in May 2022

Festival will include a wide range of heritage, cultural and scientific activities

The UAE Balloon Team is set to launch the first edition of the Abraham Balloon Festival during the period from May 5-10, 2022, featuring wide international participation.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, UAE balloon team president, expressed happiness for organising and launching the first edition of the Abraham Balloon Festival, which embodies the aspirations of youth in the region’s countries to live in peace, in line with the Abraham Accords.

He said this festival will attract a large number visitors from across the region and the world to showcase the projects and achievements of Middle Eastern countries in various scientific and cultural fields, and build bridges of communication between countries of the world.

Al Mansoori added that the festival will include a wide range of heritage, cultural and scientific activities organised by countries from the Middle East and the USA, and will host several regional and international personalities to promote peace, tolerance and coexistence between different cultures of the world.