UAE: Three young drivers perform road stunts, arrested

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested three reckless drivers who were caught performing dangerous road stunts while other youths were watching.

Police said in a statement issued on Thursday evening that the young men were driving recklessly and dangerously on public roads and also raced on highways and in residential areas of Al Ain during the late hours of the night until morning.

Besides violating traffic rules, the youngsters, who had also invited others to gather and watch as they performed the road stunts also flouted Covid-19 rules, according to police.

They have been referred to the public prosecution for charges.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police said there will be no leniency in applying the law to reckless people who endanger their lives and the lives of others.

“These reckless drivers cause material and psychological damage. They also cause panic among passers-by and threaten their safety,” he said adding that the force will catch them, seize their vehicles and transfer them to the judicial authorities for legal action.

Al Muhairi has urged young people to refrain from careless and reckless driving and to stop performing dangerous stunts and racing on the roads.

He stressed that participating in car parades and show off driving or making dangerous road stunts, or gathering and participating in watching, or even participating in sharing videos of the stunts and racing on social media, exposes the perpetrators to legal accountability.

Parents have been told to always monitor the behaviours of their children and to teach them about the importance of abiding by the traffic rules and regulations.

According to police, the penalty for driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the driver's life or the lives of others, their safety or security, or driving the vehicle in a manner that would harm public or private facilities attracts a fine of Dh2,000 and 23 black points on the driver’s license. The vehicle will also be impounded for a period of 60 days and the financial value to pay for its release is Dh50,000.

