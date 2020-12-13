UAE, Thailand sign visa waiver agreement

Emiratis holding diplomatic and special passports can enter, exit and pass through Thai territories visa-free.

The UAE and Thailand have signed a mutual visa waiver agreement. Under it, Emiratis holding diplomatic and special passports can enter, exit and pass through Thai territories without a visa.

They can stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days from the date of entry.

The agreement will come into effect after the completion of “constitutional procedures” in both countries.

It was signed by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Waravuth Pouapinya, Thailand’s Ambassador to the UAE.

Belhoul highlighted the strength of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were established 45 years ago.

He also hailed the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and the need to develop it “institutionally, which will boost tourism and cultural exchanges”.