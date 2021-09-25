UAE: Teen sings in 120 languages for nearly 8 hours, breaks world record
Suchetha Satish started the concert at noon and sang until 7.20pm
Some teens might wish for an iPhone 13 for their birthdays, but 16-year-old Suchetha Satish attempted to break a Guinness World Record instead.
Two days after her 16th birthday, Suchetha set a world record by singing in the most languages during one concert and for the longest live concert by a teenager. She sang in 120 languages for 7 hours and 20 minutes straight at the Indian Consulate on August 19.
A Grade 11 student at Indian High School, Dubai, Suchetha started the concert at noon and sang the last song at 7.20pm.
The programme was a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by the Indian government to celebrate 75 years of its independence.
Suchetha, who started her musical journey when she was three, said she attempted to break the world record as a birthday gift to herself.
“It was a dream come true,” she said.
The Dubai-based student can sing in 132 languages. The first international language song she sang was in Japanese.
“I have been trained by many singing gurus, but presently, I am being trained under playback singer Asha Menon,” she said.
One of the songs she sang during her performance was the Arabic song ‘50 Glorious Years’ — a tribute to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Hindi song, on the other hand, was written by Suchetha’s mother and composed by Monty Sharma.
Her biggest inspiration remain her parents, who recognised her ability to grasp languages at a young age and encouraged her to pursue her passion.
“I’m absolutely delighted and happy to see her hard work being recognised,” said Sucheta’s father, Dr TC Satish, a dermatologist at Unicare Medical Centre. “I have always told her, ‘If you put in the hard yards, success will follow.’”
Suchetha dedicated the award to Sheikh Mohammed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the UAE and Indians across the world. The Indian Consulate congratulated her on her win.
Heartiest Congratulations @SatishSuchetha for achieving ‘Guinness World Records Holder for Most Languages Sung in a Concert’ which she attempted on 19th Aug,21 @cgidubai Auditorium by singing in 120 languages in 7 hours and 20 minutes. #AmritMahotsav https://t.co/iGD2nvRcWB pic.twitter.com/fQZzHBv5tq— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) September 25, 2021
Prior to attempting the Guinness World Records, Suchetha won the 100 Global Child Prodigy Award for singing in 2020. She set another world record for singing in the most languages during one concert and the longest live singing concert by a child in 2018.
Back then, she sang in 102 languages for 6 hours and 15 minutes. She has also received the Sheikh Hamdan Award for Distinguished Academic Performance.
“The reason I am able to sing in so many languages and get appreciated for it is because we live in the UAE, which is a melting pot. We have friends from so many nationalities,” she said.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years in jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Universities record 25% surge in...
Experts say Dubai is a coveted study destination because of its... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on...
The sea will be slight to moderate both... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline