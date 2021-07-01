Filed on July 1, 2021 | Last updated on July 1, 2021 at 12.52 pm

UAE: Teen drives without license, injures four in car crash

The father and the son were referred to prosecution for the blatant flouting of law.

The Dubai Public Prosecution warned parents against the dangers and consequences of allowing their children to drive without a valid licence or knowledge of traffic laws.

The authorities stressed that such gross negligence endangers human lives.

The authorities stated that a driver without a valid licence not only endangers his life, but that of others as well.

They urged parents to avoid irresponsible behaviour and not to give their vehicles to children who are ineligible to drive.

They cited the story of a father who allegedly allowed his 18-year-old son to use his car even though he did not have a driver’s licence.

The son drove the car and collided with another vehicle carrying a four-member family and sustained severe injuries.

Al Bayan reported that the son was reckless and rebellious and flouted the law much to the dismay of his family members.

The son took his father’s car’s keys and hit the road while he was sleeping in the afternoon.

The father knew that his middle son had become wayward and developed a wayward streak, which led him to fall foul of the law.

The authorities said that the father pretended that he was unaware of his errant son’s wrongdoings.

However, legal proceedings are in progress against the father and the son duo.