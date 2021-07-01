UAE: Teen drives without license, injures four in car crash
The father and the son were referred to prosecution for the blatant flouting of law.
The Dubai Public Prosecution warned parents against the dangers and consequences of allowing their children to drive without a valid licence or knowledge of traffic laws.
The authorities stressed that such gross negligence endangers human lives.
The authorities stated that a driver without a valid licence not only endangers his life, but that of others as well.
They urged parents to avoid irresponsible behaviour and not to give their vehicles to children who are ineligible to drive.
#_ #_ #dubai #law #dxbpp pic.twitter.com/M4WPQNYoGm— (@DubaiPP) June 27, 2021
They cited the story of a father who allegedly allowed his 18-year-old son to use his car even though he did not have a driver’s licence.
The son drove the car and collided with another vehicle carrying a four-member family and sustained severe injuries.
The father and the son were referred to prosecution for the blatant flouting of law.
Al Bayan reported that the son was reckless and rebellious and flouted the law much to the dismay of his family members.
The son took his father’s car’s keys and hit the road while he was sleeping in the afternoon.
The father knew that his middle son had become wayward and developed a wayward streak, which led him to fall foul of the law.
The authorities said that the father pretended that he was unaware of his errant son’s wrongdoings.
However, legal proceedings are in progress against the father and the son duo.
-
News
UAE: Motorists warned against driving without...
Cites example of an errant teenager whose reckless act led to an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE urges parents to get kids of 12-15...
Many parents have had their children inoculated with the vaccine to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Quicker test results as Abu Dhabi healthcare ...
Once completed, the results are available in a patient’s... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday likely this...
UAE residents can expect the longest break of the year in 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices announced
The mega event will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
9 countries in Europe accepting India's...
EU 'Green Pass' effective from Thursday. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews