UAE suspends flights to Afghanistan

GCAA says it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.

Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.