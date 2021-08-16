UAE suspends flights to Afghanistan
GCAA says it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events.
In a statement issued on Monday, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.
ALSO READ >>> UAE has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, says foreign ministry
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.
