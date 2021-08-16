News
UAE suspends flights to Afghanistan

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 16, 2021
Passengers enter the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Saturday. — AP

GCAA says it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation


The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.

Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.




