- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Support group launched for patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease
About 84 per cent of adults living with ulcerative colitis agree that the condition is mentally exhausting.
Emirati Mohamed Hasan was 18 and at the peak of his football career in Dubai when he started feeling severe discomfort in his stomach. He had to rush to the washroom in the middle of a game as he began experiencing uncontrolled diarrhoea. He lost his football contract because of the issue.
“When I joined work, I had to leave meetings in between and rush to the bathroom. This pain began affecting my quality of life, and I was told I was suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD),” he said.
“(Because of IBD) I couldn’t hang around with friends and I had to roam around with an extra set of clothes,” said Hasan, who also began to experience episodes of uncontrollable pain due to severe inflammation in his intestines. He had to be rushed to the hospital at least once every month.
Hasan is not the only one. IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, affects several people across Africa and the Middle East.
And on Wednesday, World IBD Day, Hasan and other UAE patients suffering from the condition, as well as health experts, virtually came together to formally launch the UAE IBD Society. The group, set up under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development, aims to help improve the lives of people living with IBD.
About 84 per cent of adults living with ulcerative colitis agree that the condition is mentally exhausting, while 30 per cent wish their doctors better understood how the condition affects their mental health.
Learning about the disease from the experts and hearing other people’s stories have helped Hasan overcome IBD. “Once I understood my disease, I was able to adapt better and took the right treatment and this helped me get back to my normal life,” he said.
Another IBD patient Sarah Sajwani said she was misdiagnosed for 14 years and had multiple endoscopies, not knowing what was happening to her stomach. “I couldn’t walk, eat and I had lost more than 8kg in less than month. Finally, my life changed when we found out the exact issue and I learnt how to handle it. It is important to know about IBD, talk about it and get the correct diagnosis in order to beat it and this is what UAE IBD society is all about.”
While it is not known exactly how many people in the UAE suffer from IBD, it is thought to be between two and four per cent of the population, with the onset occurring most commonly in adolescents and young adults aged 20-30.
The IBD society was founded by Dr Maryam Al Khatry, gastroenterologist and head of department at IBHO Hospital and former president of the Emirates Gastroenterology and Hepatology Society, under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.
“The society will offer an inclusive programme aimed at improving the quality of life for patients. Connecting people is crucial, and efforts will be aimed at empowering patients to share experiences and support one another so they don’t feel alone,” Dr Khatry said.
What is IBD?
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to conditions that cause chronic inflammation of the digestive system. This inflammation is triggered by an abnormal response of the body’s immune system.
>> Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two of the most common forms of IBD.
Symptoms
>Diarrhoea
>Pain in the abdomen
>Tiredness
>Loss of appetite
>Weight loss
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Support group launched for patients...
About 84 per cent of adults living with ulcerative colitis agree that ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 pose as policemen, rob company of Dh253,...
They were arrested within 72 hours. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Human rights commission to have over 11...
The term of membership will be four years, which is renewable for one ... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New rapid PCR tests at Dubai Airports to give...
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths says biometric passport could be a... READ MORE
-
News
Wild animal on loose in Dubai may attack out of...
The former head of Dubai Zoo believes the creature on the prowl is a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
After Tauktae, another cyclone to hit India's...
The low-pressure area to be formed in Bay of Bengal will be... READ MORE
-
News
New platform launched to help youth start...
The initiative was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai on... READ MORE