UAE: Supermarket shut down after insects found in food

A supermarket has been shut down in Abu Dhabi after authorities said it repeatedly violated food safety practices and found insects in its food display area.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority closed the Fair Price Supermarket for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in Abu Dhabi and constituting a danger to public health.

Three fines were issued against the facility for the same reasons, in addition to a final warning on March 24, but the facility did not cooperate.

The authority confirmed that activity at the supermarket would resume only after its hygiene conditions are corrected, remaining closed until then.

The authority said that monitoring violations and closures are part of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in Abu Dhabi, and ensuring that all establishments adhered to food safety requirements,

It also explained that all establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The authority urged the public to report any violations in any food establishment by calling the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that the authority's inspectors can take the necessary action.