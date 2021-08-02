News
UAE: Suhail star to mark end of extreme summer heat; expected date revealed

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 2, 2021

The star is the second brightest in the sky after Sirius.


UAE residents can expect some relief from the scorching summer heat this month, with the spotting of the Suhail star expected to mark the beginning of cooler climes.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the rise of the Suhail star during the second half of August signals the end of the hot season.

It will be seen in the UAE and in central Arabia at dawn, starting August 24, coinciding with the end of intense heat in the country, he said.

Suhail is the second brightest star in the sky after Sirius and is approximately 313 light years away from Earth.




