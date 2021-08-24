UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
It was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise.
The Emirates will move towards cooler times, with the ‘Suhail’ star spotted in the UAE sky on Tuesday.
The star was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
The rise of the Suhail star in central Arabia signals the end of intense heat in the country, he added.
Suhail is the second brightest star in the sky after Sirius and is approximately 313 light years away from Earth. It can be seen until late winter in the Arabian Peninsula.
Temperatures across the country have been decreasing recently. Heavy rains and hail also have been reported over some parts of the UAE.
Al Jarwan had earlier explained that the Suhail star was known to the Arabs since ancient times. It found prominent mention in Arab poetry, stories, and Bedouin sayings.
"People in the past based their fishing and farming activities on this star. The appearance of Suhail also traditionally marks the start of the hunting season," said Al Jarwan.
When the star shows up in the night sky, falconers also begin to prepare their nets because it means that the migratory season for these birds of prey is about to begin.
The star is also very prominent in the art and literature of UAE nationals and often depicted as a symbol of love and pureness of heart.
Al Jarwan said the Suhail star coincides with a decrease in sea temperatures, which will see a return of large quantities of fish to the coast.
