UAE: Students relieved after CBSE Grade 12 results out

The results were announced on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade XII results are out, bringing in much relief to students in the UAE who waited with bated breath for the final results.

The results are available on the official website of the board – cbseresults.nic.in where students can log in to download their results.

For the first time in its history, the CBSE took a decision to cancel the Grade XII board exams this year due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the South Asian country.

This was decided at a high-level meeting held in the month of May, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bearing in mind the health and safety of students due to the pandemic.

Consequently, a new evaluation policy was formulated this year, where weightage was given to unit test or mid-term or pre-board exams, including the practicals, combining marks scored in classes 10 and 11 as part of the assessment plan.

The Supreme Court of India, which was hearing the matter, had approved the new policy after which the CBSE stated that it will release the Class 12 results based on this new evaluation policy by 31 July.

How have marks been calculated under the new evaluation criteria?

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, for the theory paper evaluation formula: 30 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

In case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, CBSE has also said that the candidate will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category.

Meanwhile, the board has also said that students who are not happy with their result formula can improve scores through an optional exam.

These exams are likely to be held between August 15 and September 15.