UAE: Students learn how to spread awareness about drug abuse in schools

Workshops conducted by NRC enable pupils to play an effective role in protecting society from the dangers of drugs

Fourteen students' ambassadors from various schools across the UAE have been equipped with special skills on spreading awareness among pupils about the dangers of psychotropic substances and drugs on school environment.

The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) said it conducted a series of training workshops for these NRC ambassadors who were selected following their participation in the virtual summer forum hosted by the center recently.

The NRC Ambassadors Programme aims to up-skill female students to ensure their active role in raising awareness about the hazards of psychotropic substances and drugs on school environment. To achieve this objective, the centre is conducting a series of specialized training workshops that help students gain a better understanding of the consequences of addiction.

From August and September 2021, the program conducted three training workshops that drew the participation of 14 student ambassadors. The sessions aimed to equip the students aged 14 - 16 years from 16 public and private schools in the UAE.

Participants were introduced to NRC Ambassadors Program, followed by several workshops that highlighted psychotropic substance addiction, its definition, dangers, stages, and the hazards of electronic smoking and effective ways to spread awareness about it.

The forum featured gender-segregated sessions led by prominent trainers, counsellors, and doctors from NRC.

These sessions tackled a wide array of topics such as upskilling students, testing their competencies, and promoting positive behaviours. The event also included an introduction to ‘Who am I’ training program that enables students to learn more about their capabilities and strengths.

The training sessions discussed various challenges that NRC ambassadors may face at school, such as verbal bullying, academic neglect, among others.

The sessions aimed to enable female students from both public and private schools from across the UAE to play an effective role in protecting society from the dangers of drugs through conducting intensive awareness campaigns and community initiatives.

As part of the programme, school clubs were set up under the leadership of NRC Ambassadors and the follow up of the Center, to serve as a link between the school environment and the various problems facing students within the school community.

Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, Director General of NRC, said: “It is a top priority for NRC to protect our students from the dangers of addiction in all its forms and types. In doing so, we aim to bring about a positive change in their behaviour and help them face the challenges and external influences they encounter in their daily lives. Through this event, we seek to educate students on how to utilize their time in useful activities that enhance their skills to protect them from falling victim to addiction.”

