UAE student work permit: Eligibility, cost, how to apply, all you need to know

Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be valid for a period not exceeding one year.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced that students aged 15 and above would soon be allowed to work in the country under a temporary visa scheme.

The news came as part of a series of reforms announced under the expansive 'Projects of the 50' initiative being undertaken to push the UAE towards greater national and economic growth.

Here's all you need to know about the new student work permit:

Who is eligible?

Teens — both Emiratis and expats — who are aged between 15 to 18 years old and residing in the country can get the work permit, which will be valid for a period not exceeding one year.

Applicants must meet the following conditions:

> They must have a valid residence visa stamped in their passport

> Their relatives must have a valid residence visa

> Their parent's or guardian's approval must be obtained

> They must be medically fit

> Their age shall not be below 15 years and shall not exceed 18 years

> Works assigned to them must not be among those mentioned in the ministerial decree No. 1189 of 2010 in accordance with the enclosure

> The license of the establishment submitting the application shall be valid and free from any violations

> The establishment shall have an e-signature card at the Ministry

What are working hours like?

> Teenagers’ working hours should not exceed six hours per day.

> They are entitled to breaks totalling one hour per day.

> Working overtime or on holidays is not allowed.

> The Labour Law prohibits youth from working at night in industrial enterprises and undertaking hazardous or strenuous jobs.

> Those with work permits can be hired to work on projects for up to six months. There are also work permits for those who wish to work fewer hours over a year.

Documents required

> Valid passport copy of the student

> Valid residence visa copy of the student

> Valid passport copy of parent/guardian

> Valid residence visa copy of parent/guardian

> Application copy

> Contract copy

> Colour photograph of student (white background)

> A valid certificate of fitness issued from competent health authority

> Written consent from the teenager’s parent or guardian

Application procedure

> Applications shall be processed at Tas'heel service centres or through establishments participating in the Ministry's e-forms programme.

> The application will be transferred electronically to the Ministry and the conditions shall be checked and verified.

> The customer shall be notified if there is something missing through the Tas'heel service centre.

> If conditions are met, the customer can print the approval notice by visiting the Ministry’s website www.mol.gov.ae.

Cost of work permit

> There are three types of permits.

> Request for initial approval of the new electronic work permit costs Dh100.

> Once approved, the permit costs Dh500.

Timings

Service centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm.

Can students aged below 15 work?

Students aged between 12 and 18 years who wish to receive training can obtain training permits from the MoHRE.

Written consent of the student's guardian or custodian is required.

A students' training form is available online for free on the ministry's website, at Tas'heel service centres, as well as on the Wajjehni app.

The form will enable them to enrol in the private sector for training purposes.