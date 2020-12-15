UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Saudi Arabia
The ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the subversive terrorist attacks.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a ship transporting fuel in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, through a booby-trapped boat.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE considers this attack "new evidence of terrorist groups' endeavours to undermine security and stability in the region."
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and stood with it in one line against every threat to its security and the security of navigation and global trade.
-
News
UAE condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport...
The ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai’s young minds emerge as budding...
Students, who call Dubai their home, let their creative juices flow. READ MORE
-
Europe
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah meets Russian trade...
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy Tuesday in...
NCM says the top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai