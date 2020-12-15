UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Saudi Arabia

Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 11.02 am

The ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the subversive terrorist attacks.

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a ship transporting fuel in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, through a booby-trapped boat.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE considers this attack "new evidence of terrorist groups' endeavours to undermine security and stability in the region."

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and stood with it in one line against every threat to its security and the security of navigation and global trade.