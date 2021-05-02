UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a guest house in the Afghan province of Lugar and left scores of civilians killed and injured.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.