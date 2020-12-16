News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE strongly condemns Kabul terror attacks

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 16, 2020
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec. 16, 2020. - Reuters

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The UAE has strongly condemned the two terror attacks that targeted two locations in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability that are incompatible with religious and humanitarian values.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The ministry also wished that stability would prevail in Afghanistan and that peace would prevail throughout the country to achieve the aspirations of its people.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209359&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 