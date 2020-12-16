UAE strongly condemns Kabul terror attacks
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
The UAE has strongly condemned the two terror attacks that targeted two locations in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability that are incompatible with religious and humanitarian values.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.
The ministry also wished that stability would prevail in Afghanistan and that peace would prevail throughout the country to achieve the aspirations of its people.
