UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack

Filed on August 27, 2021 | Last updated on August 27, 2021 at 12.48 am

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses condolences to the families of the victims

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, which killed dozens of civilians and 12 US servicemen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The UAE is closely and painstakingly following up on the latest developments in the Republic of Afghanistan and reaffirms the necessity of ensuring immediate stability and security there," added the statement, noting that the UAE is standing by the fraternal people of Afghanistan under the current circumstances.