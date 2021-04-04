UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempted drone attack on Saudi Arabia

The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate stance to stop these recurrent acts.

The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.

It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia's attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

It renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, affirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability,” the ministry concluded.