UAE: Stranded Pakistani workers can get work permit, visas extended

Filed on July 30, 2021 | Last updated on July 30, 2021 at 12.46 am

Stranded expat workers advised to register grievances with relevant departments.

Pakistani workers stranded in their home country due to the suspension of flights could get their work permits and visas extended through their employers, advised Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE on Thursday.

The ambassador, Afzaal Mahmood, held a meeting with senior officials from UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) last Tuesday to seek guidance in various issues faced by Pakistani expat workers due to the Covid-19 situation, according to a statement tweeted by the embassy.

The envoy was informed by the ministry that workers stranded due to the suspension of flights could get their work permits and visas extended through their employers. Also, those seeking cancellation of their visas could apply to the Labour Ministry, and it would take about two weeks for it to be approved, the statement further said.

Pakistani expats can register their grievances on:

>> Toll-free number 80060

>> Labour Claims and Advisory Centre on 04-665 999

>> Enjaz centres at Marina Mall (02-203 1004) and Mushrif Mall (02-2031003) in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Mall on 02-203 1002.

>> Email: complaints@pakistanembassyuae.org