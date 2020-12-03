UAE starts issuing tourist visas to Israeli citizens
The move is within the framework of cooperation between the UAE and Israel as part of the Abraham Peace Accords.
The UAE has started issuing tourist visas to Israeli citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced.
The move is within the framework of cooperation between the UAE and Israel as part of the Abraham Peace Accords signed earlier this year.
The tourist visas will be issued through airlines, travel and tourism companies till an agreement for mutual exemption of entry visas between the two countries comes into force.
More details to follow
