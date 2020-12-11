UAE start-up tips: Build essentials and stay humble

Expert inspires young start-ups, millennials and student entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

Often, the youth is full of ideas. And while they have the energy to push these ideas forward, they do need guidance from the experienced in turning the concepts to realities. That’s where companies like U-Connect, a networking, learning and development platform for young entrepreneurs and start-ups, become important in the journey of young entrepreneurs.

U-Connect, a Dubai-based company set up two years ago, has brought in four young India-based start-ups to the recently concluded Gitex Technology Week.

“The four start-ups from diverse fields were selected via a pitch competition conducted in November 2020, India Innovation Club, through which we identified the most innovative start-ups from India,” said Mohammed Mukhtar Jahangir, co-founder, U-Connect. At Gitex, they exhibited for free as part of Future Stars.

On day three of the event, Mukhtar delivered a talk on the theme ‘Inspiring Lessons for Young Entrepreneurs’ from the life of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As a follow-up to the talk, he is working on a few interesting activities to inspire young entrepreneurs and students from the life of Sheikh Mohammed. “We will be working with incubators, schools and universities to organise focused workshops and incubation sessions where young entrepreneurs can use principles of Sheikh Mohammed for their success,” said Mukhtar.

“Young start-ups, millennials and student entrepreneurs, and early-stage and growth start-ups all need a platform, which can offer them growth and visibility,” said Mukhtar, who is born and raised in the UAE, and is also the co-founder of ad agency One and Only.

Now that Gitex had ended, U-Connect would continue to work with the start-ups and help them scale up, grow and find investors and customers in the region. “It’s a long, but interesting process of helping and nurturing young start-ups,” added Mukhtar.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, he has three golden tips for the youth.

1. Whatever you do, be the best at it: You don’t need to become an entrepreneur to be successful. You can either be a Steve Jobs or a Sundar Pichai. What matters most is being the best at what you do, and doing it innovatively

2. Build your essentials well: Before launching a business or before pitching to investors, make sure your business plan/pitch deck is well prepared, well designed and audited by an experienced start-up consultant if possible.

3. Work hard and stay humble: Hard work and humility are the key ingredients in a successful entrepreneur, so don’t get carried away by lethargy or arrogance.