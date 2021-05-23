UAE: Social workers issued fresh warning to obtain licence before deadline

Organisations welcome decision for mandatory professional licences.

Social workers along with other professionals related to the social care sector, who fail to obtain a licence in Abu Dhabi to earn a livelihood within the stipulated grace period that ends on September 2, 2021, would be penalised, officials have warned.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) on Sunday (May 23) reiterated that it is mandatory for all professionals providing social care services to obtain the licence to earn a livelihood in the UAE’s largest emirate.

Five social care professionals, including non-clinical psychologists, applied behavioural analysts, psychotherapists, counsellors and social workers, need the licence.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary, DCD, said: “This step is extremely important in facilitating and easing the work mechanisms, and at the same time ensuring the provision of high-quality social services to the Abu Dhabi community according to the relevant international quality standards.

This, in turn, guarantees to enhance the efficiency and growth of the social sector in the emirate, in line with the plan to support social work and motivate the role of social institutions and companies in the process of social development, while at the same time working in an integrated and well-controlled system that ensures all individuals and segments of society have access to social services, which meet their needs and provide them with a dignified life."

Al Dhaheri said the grace period has been given to reconcile the conditions of workers in the field of social care, with the mandatory submission of specific requirements in terms of educational qualifications and practical experiences, as well as the ability to pass tests for each category of professions, based on the Controls and Procedures Manuals.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General, of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), praised the step taken by the DCD to launch a licencing service for social care professionals.

He stressed that the move would enable social care professionals to provide high-quality services that are compatible with international standards.

“The licencing service for social care professionals aims to improve and maximise the competencies of the authorities,” he added.

Dr. Nidal Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), said her organisation would be among the first institutions to obtain licences for its employees who are providing social care services to new converts and those interested in Islamic culture.

“This is in line with the decisions of the organisational department, to provide high-quality services through qualified and licensed professionals, with the aim of protecting the ZHIC from wrong practices,” she added.

