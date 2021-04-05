UAE: Shoppers warned against fraudsters stealing credit card details

Residents told to carefully read terms and conditions of e-commerce platforms when buying items.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned shoppers against allowing online shopping platforms to save their credit card information, as it may lead to their details being stolen by fraudsters.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) explained that the best way to avoid theft of credit card details is to re-enter the information every time shoppers make a payment or a new purchase.

As part of its “cyber advice” to shoppers on its Twitter account, the authority said many websites prompt users to save credit card information for future purchases, which may put their personal or financial information at risk if the website’s data is breached.

“Re-entering your info with each purchase will keep your data secure,” said ADDA.

“It is important for individuals not to save their personal information on online shopping platforms to avoid any potential breaches, and the risks of exposing their personal information to danger by hackers.”

Residents have also been told to carefully read the terms and conditions of online shopping platforms when buying items.

The ADDA further urged people to ensure that the shopping website is secure before entering their credit card details to purchase products.

“The easiest way to identify if the website is secured, is to look for “https” at the beginning of a site’s address. If you don’t see the “s” at the end of “http,” then the site is not encrypted and your data might not be secure,” it said.

The authority warned against fraudulent exploitation of digital identity, explaining that the “digital ID” is a non-payment application and will never ask for any personal or payment-related information — or even your OTP. Authorities, therefore, encouraged people to never share such info with anyone.

Members of the public are requested to immediately inform the concerned authorities in case of a suspected online fraud, so that necessary action can be taken.

Abu Dhabi Police have, in the past, urged residents not to disclose their credit card details to anyone as well as not leave credit cards in obvious places, particularly inside vehicles.

The force has also highlighted the importance of protecting passwords, as well as opting for text messages for each withdrawal or purchase, in coordination with the bank which issued the card.

