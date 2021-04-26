- EVENTS
UAE shelter delivers first child to Emirati foster family
The centre has received 19 official requests from national families willing to foster children.
It was an emotional day for all at the Aman Shelter for Women and Children in RAK as they recently delivered their first sheltered child to an Emirati foster family.
Speaking to Al Bayan, Khadija Al-Tunaiji, General Director of the Aman Center, explained that the girl who'd been brought to them after her own family broke up, had become a part of the Aman shelter family over the last three years.
She added that, upon her arrival, the child was immediately provided with the necessary care and placed in a programme that ensured her education and safety to help her overcome her experiences.
It was the daughter of the new family, who is a friend of the sheltered child, who encouraged her parents to foster her friend and compensate her for the love she did not receive from her own parents, said Al-Tunaiji.
The Ministry of Community Development, the Public Prosecution and the competent authorities conducted joint field visits to ensure the foster family's ability to provide a suitable environment for the new addition, which accelerated the process.
Al-Tunaiji said the centre has received 19 official requests from Emirati families willing to foster children, and confirmed it currently has four children of different ages.
She stressed that Aman center requires the foster family to be Emirati, and hailed the role of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and his wife in providing a safe environment at the centre since its inception.
