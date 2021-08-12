UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri calendar

Calendar provides information on prayer times, sunset times in Abu Dhabi and rest of the country, and other information.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has issued the Hijri calendar for the year 1443, which began on August 10, 2021. The calendar is available at the mosque’s Al Jami Library.

The package contains a printed calendar and a notebook. They provide crucial information on prayer times in the meridian, sunset times in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country, major astronomical events and details about zodiacs, seasons, related land and sea conditions and tidal movements. It includes supplications and hadiths that guide individuals on a path to moral virtue.

Apart from providing information such as prayer times, and the times of the Suhail star rise, the calendar includes famous quotes and international days.

The new edition contains interpretations of scientific and astronomical terms and notes the corresponding Gregorian months, astronomical cycles, zodiac positions and their effects on humans, climate, nature and agriculture, apart from mentioning the variations in prayer timings from one region to another, as well holidays and annual events.

The content of the Hijri calendar was prepared according to scientific, religious and astronomical guidelines, in cooperation with the competent authorities in the UAE, including the National Center of Meteorology, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, the Emirates Astronomical Society and the International Astronomical Center in Abu Dhabi.

The information in the calendar was approved by specialised committees and teams composed of specialists in Islamic law and astronomy.

The content produced is based on years of study and meetings held with scholars and researchers in Sharia and astronomy in the Islamic world. It takes into account the latest scientific findings of advanced monitoring methods, which have been used with utmost care and accuracy.

The Centre formed teams consisting of eight committees to support this project. Many Emirati researchers and scientists contributed to the project. The committees included ones on content, studies and research, design and creative production, development and creativity, content auditing, logistical support, technical support and electronic publishing.

