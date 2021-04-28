UAE: Sheikh Sultan opens exhibition of historic manuscripts

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at the Tales from the East exhibition.

Tales from the East will run until May 3 at Sharjah Book Authority's headquarters.

Sharjah’s seven-day showcase of rare books and historic manuscripts is now open. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the exhibition called ‘Tales from the East’ on Tuesday.

Set to run until May 3 at the Sharjah Book Authority’s headquarters, Tales from the East presents a grand collection of early written material — including books, manuscripts and artefacts — worth more than Dh60 million.

Sheikh Dr Sultan on Tuesday toured the exhibition, as experts and officials briefed him on the historic items on display.

Tales from the East is divided into five sections, and the first one immediately captivates visitors with manuscripts of the Holy Quran dating back hundreds of years, revealing the beauty and art of transcribing that spanned across centuries.

Old paintings and photos of landmarks and cities, including Holy Mecca during Haj season, Sharjah and Dubai, can be explored in the second section.

Maps and globes from the 17th and 18th centuries are on display in the third section, which also houses the Description of Egypt, a collaborative work between scientists, artists, and technicians who followed Napoleon Bonaparte to Egypt.

The fourth section is home to the first and early editions of manuscripts and famous literary works covering fiction, theatrical works, politics, history and other genres. It also has translations in various languages of the Thousand and One Nights. The last one showcases a large collection of old paintings and advertisement posters for airlines, railways, tourism and exhibitions from a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Among those exhibited are the personal belongings of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; and Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library; and items from the Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage.

On the sidelines, the SBA is organising a series of cultural sessions and panel discussions that bring together history and archaeology experts who will discuss the role of manuscripts in unveiling the scientific and cultural achievements of mankind, and address the importance of its preservation for future generations.