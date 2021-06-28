UAE: Sheikh Mohammed launches multiple projects to encourage startups, attract youth

Among the initiatives listed are a business leadership academy and accelerators for family businesses.

The Ruler of Dubai on Monday announced the launch of multiple projects geared towards attracting skilled youngsters to the UAE.

Among the initiatives listed are a business leadership academy as well as a new platform to support startups.

"Today, at the Ministry of Economy, we launched Skill-Up Academy, a business leadership academy; Scale-up Platform, a new platform to support start-ups' growth; and Grow in UAE, a smart platform to provide integrated information on investment policies and opportunities," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"We also launched a clear national agenda to attract young and skilled talents to the state.

Skill-Up Academy Scale-up Platform.. Grow in UAE .. pic.twitter.com/kYJC5EtYix — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 28, 2021

According to the UAE Vice President, other economic projects include accelerators for family businesses looking to enter new markets as well as an institute for economic research that will be launched in cooperation with prestigious international universities. A global investment conference, which will focus on the opportunities of the new economy in the UAE, is also in the works and scheduled for March 22.

"Our economic work continues and is accelerating and moving in the right direction," said Sheikh Mohammed. "Our government team was reconstituted last summer so that all ministries and legislative institutions work to focus on one clear goal — the economic growth of the United Arab Emirates for the next 50 years."