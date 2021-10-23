UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves the Hatta Master Development Plan

Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Hatta Master Development Plan, which forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched earlier this year to create a roadmap for enhancing infrastructure and implementing a series of development projects and initiatives across the emirate over the next 20 years.

The Plan also aims to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism. Furthermore, it seeks to expand green and recreational areas to enhance the wellbeing of residents and contribute to realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in.

Sheikh Mohammed, “We are steadfast in our resolve to further transform our growth and future prospects with our new development drive. With determination, nothing is impossible. The emirate is committed to using its resources to enhance the prosperity of our nation and its citizens. Development projects in Hatta are progressing rapidly as part of a plan to enhance economic and social growth, strengthen environmental sustainability, and raise the living standards and wellbeing of the people of the area.

“Today, we announce the launch of the Hatta Master Development Plan with an ambitious portfolio of development projects that will serve the needs of Hatta and its residents. The initiatives cover four key strategic pillars: Wellbeing, Tourism, Sports & Activities, and Sustainability. They will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage. We have approved the formation of a Supreme Committee to oversee the development of Hatta as well as the implementation and governance of projects and initiatives, the launch of economic and tourism development programmes and support for projects initiated by the youth. It will also launch the Hatta Beach Project and create new investment opportunities for Hatta’s private sector,” said His Highness.

The Dubai Ruler's remarks came during a visit to Hatta accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed was received on his arrival by His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning.

During the visit, the Dubai Ruler reviewed a host of Hatta development projects and initiatives and met with a group of Hatta-based young business leaders.

“Teams will soon embark on a cohort of projects and initiatives, and our partners in the private sector will play a key role in driving investments that generate promising employment prospects in Hatta. Our goal is to make citizens happier, support the youth and benefit from their capabilities and innovative ideas for Hatta’s development, as well as unlock the true social and economic potential of the area. Our ultimate objective is to make Hatta a distinctive tourist destination, especially in the fields of recreational, health and environmental tourism,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He expressed his confidence in the youth’s ability to support Hatta’s development drive and called on them to come up with groundbreaking creative projects that can enhance the area’s growth.

Supreme Committee

The Supreme Committee, formed to oversee the development of Hatta, will roll out initiatives and projects in partnership with the private sector. Within the larger framework of enhancing sustainable development, the Committee will develop plans to conserve Hatta’s environment, its mountainous ecosystem and its cultural heritage. Members of the Committee will include representatives from government entities and developers.

Master Plan

The Plan, which maps out the development of the area over the next two decades, aims to promote wellbeing, generate investment opportunities for its people, support domestic tourism, attract investments, and boost public-private partnerships (PPP). The key objectives of the Plan include conserving the heritage and natural environment of the area, encouraging mountain tourism and sport, and transforming Hatta into a year-round tourist destination in line with the World's Coolest Winter campaign.

The Plan also seeks to improve public facilities and services for Hatta’s inhabitants and visitors and develop a sustainable transportation system, including a direct Dubai-Hatta bus service that will allow passengers to carry bicycles and scooters on board.

Transportation services

The transportation plan also envisages the provision of ride-sharing service in cooperation with the private sector and deploying tourist coaches for accessing heritage sites such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al-Tal Park. It also includes the provision of an on-demand bus service for exploring Hatta using a smart app and a smart car rental service which enables cars to be hired on an hourly basis.

Furthermore, the Master Development Plan includes a five-year plan (2022-2026) to construct tracks for bicycles and scooters in a 120 km network connecting key attractions and residential areas. It also includes the construction of the longest mountain bike track in the UAE featuring world-class specifications that will host international competitions and events. The track will have rest-stops and integrated service facilities along its route.

The Plan also focuses on supporting young entrepreneurs who own small and medium businesses, by empowering and enabling them to implement projects and creative ideas to advance sustainable economic development in the area.

During his meeting with Hatta youth, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on local initiatives and projects initiated by the youth, such as in the hospitality sector. The area features a number of motels managed by local residents, which are popular among tourists seeking to enjoy the area’s natural mountain landscapes.

He also launched the Local Farming Experience Programme, a tourist and economic programme focused on improving Hatta’s agricultural system and supporting farmers to achieve food and economic sufficiency by selling agricultural and food products to visitors.

Hatta Beach

The Hatta Beach Project aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. The Project will create investment spaces and facilities, services, and activities for tourists in waterfront areas that will contribute to increasing tourist flows into Hatta.

Sustainable Facilities

The Hatta Master Development Plan encompasses the development of sustainable hotels that provide multiple services to community members and support tourism and sports activities. A mountainside health resort will be built to provide tourists opportunities to practice sports and activities that are suitable to Hatta’s terrain. The Plan also includes the development of a tourist funicular system, the first of its kind in the region, to facilitate the movement of visitors to the dam site. A staircase featuring a unique modern architectural design will be constructed to enhance access to the dam with several rest-stops along the way. These initiatives have the potential to enhance Hatta's tourism profile and competitiveness. The project is expected to attract one million riders annually.

Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan focuses on preserving Hatta’s natural environment, boosting its tourism competitiveness, and developing the area through partnerships with the private sector. The Plan also seeks to support domestic projects initiated by Hatta residents and create opportunities to support

locals in a way that stimulates tourism and encourages entrepreneurial activity while also preserving the unique identity of the area. Furthermore, the Plan addresses the housing needs of Emiratis over the next 20 years and aims to develop integrated investment projects that serve the current and future aspirations of Emiratis.