UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces best, worst government services

The UAE's best government service centres have been revealed — and the winners are the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the Al Barsha branch of the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

69 .. 14 .. 6 .. .. … pic.twitter.com/4QzwPpTJR3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 14, 2021

A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. Out of these, 14 centres achieved five stars, 32 centres achieved four stars, and 21 centres achieved three stars.

The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the ICA's Al Barsha branch in Dubai obtained the highest rating with six stars.

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed also offered a word of advice to those service centres that received three-star ratings, directing them to use readily-available technology to provide better services to the UAE's citizens and residents.

Here is the full list of how each service centre fared:

>> Six-star rating:

- Ministry of Interior’s Traffic and Licensing Services Center – Fujairah

- Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s Al Barsha Customer Happiness Center – Dubai

>> Five-star rating:

Ministry of Interior centres:

- Traffic and Licensing Services Center – Sharjah

- Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station – Ajman

- Comprehensive City Police Station – Ajman

- Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station – Ajman

- Traffic and Licensing Services Center – Ras Al Khaimah

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Umm Al Quwain

- Traffic and Licensing Services Center – Umm Al Quwain

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship centres:

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi

- Khalifa Center for Customer Happiness – Abu Dhabi

- Khalifa Medical City Center for Customer Happiness – Abu Dhabi

- Musaffah Customer Happiness Center – Abu Dhabi

- Al Rashidiya Center for Customer Happiness – Dubai

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Ras Al Khaimah

Ministry of Community Development centres:

- The Ministry of Community Development - Ajman Center

>> Four-star rating:

Ministry of Interior centres:

- Khorfakkan Police Station Al Shamal – Sharjah

- Al Buhaira Police Station Al Shamal – Sharjah

- Industrial Area Police Station Al Shamal – Sharjah

- Al Gareb Police Station Al Shamal – Sharjah

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Ajman

- City Police Al Shamal – Fujairah

- Al Mamoura Police Station Al Shamal – Ras Al Khaimah

- City Police Station Al Shamal - Umm Al Quwain

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship centres:

- Al Jazeera Center for Customer Happiness – Abu Dhabi

- Al Ain Customer Happiness Center – Al Ain

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Al Ain

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Al Dhafra

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Khor Fakkan

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Ajman

- Ajman Customer Happiness Center – Ajman

- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs –Fujairah

- Ras Al Khaimah Customer Happiness Center – Ras Al Khaimah

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology centres:

- Customer Happiness Center – Dubai

Ministry of Community Development centes:

- Ministry of Community Development – Al Ain Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Fujairah Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Ras Al Khaimah Center

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure centres:

- Customer Happiness Center – Dubai

- Customer Happiness Center – Eastern Region

Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority:

- Customer Happiness Center – Dubai

Federal Electricity and Water Company centres:

- Customer Happiness Center Al Dhaid – Sharjah

- Customer Happiness Center – Fujairah

- Customer Happiness Center – Dibba Al Fujairah

- Customer Happiness Center – Umm Al Quwain

- Customer Happiness Center Kharan – Ras Al Khaimah

- Al Nakheel Center – Ras Al Khaimah

- City Center – Ras Al Khaimah

From the Zakat Fund:

- Happiness Center for Zakat recipients – Abu Dhabi

>> Three-star rating:

Ministry of Interior centres:

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Abu Dhabi

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Al Ain

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Fujairah

- Civil Defence and Safety Services Center – Ras Al Khaimah

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation centres:

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs office – Dubai

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs office – Sharjah

Ministry of Health and Prevention:

- Customer Happiness Center – Dubai

Ministry of Education centres:

- Customer Happiness Center – Abu Dhabi

- Customer Happiness Center – Al Ain

- Customer Happiness Center – Sharjah

Ministry of Community Development centres:

- Ministry of Community Development – Abu Dhabi Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Jumeirah Center – Dubai

- Ministry of Community Development – Sharjah Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Khor Fakkan Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Dibba Al-Fujairah Center

- Ministry of Community Development – Umm Al Quwain Center

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure:

- Customer Happiness Center – Abu Dhabi

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship centres:

- Sharjah Happiness Center Customers – Sharjah

General Pension and Social Security Authority centres:

- Customer Happiness Center – Abu Dhabi

- Customer Happiness Center – Sharjah

Etihad Water & Electricity:

- Customer Happiness Center – Ajman