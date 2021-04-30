UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book Award winners

Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the US and a Lebanese publishing house were declared winners.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday congratulated the winners of this year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “The sharing of knowledge has always been a treasured part of our culture and heritage, and we are proud to celebrate the diverse contributions that these individuals have made through their work.”

Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the US and a Lebanese publishing house were recently declared winners of the 15th edition of the prestigious award, which garnered over 2,000 nominations.

Egyptian writer Iman Mersal won the Literature category for her book Fee Athar Enayat Al Zayyat (In the Footsteps of Enayat Al-Zayyat), while Tunisian author Mizouni Bannani won the Children’s Literature award for his book Rehlat Fannan (An Artist's Journey).

The translation award went to Impostures by Al Hariri, translated from Arabic to English. The Literary and Art Criticism award went to Tunisian researcher Khelil Gouia, for his book Masar Al Tahdeeth fe Al Fonoon Al Tashkelyah, men Al Orsomah ella Al Lawha (The Path of Modernisation in the Visual Arts, From Drawing to Painting), published by Med Ali Éditions in 2020.

The Contribution to the Development of Nations was awarded to Dr. Saeed El-masry from Egypt, for his book Turath Al Iste’ela’a bayn Al Folklor wa Al Majal Al Deeny (Legacy of Supremacy between Folklore and Religion), and Tahera Qutbuddin from the US won the Arab Culture in Other Languages award for her book Arabic Oration: Art and Function, published by Brill Publishers in 2019.

The Young Author category was won by Dr. Asma Muqbil Awad Alahmadi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the study Eshkalyat Al Thaat Al Saredah Fee Al Rwayah Al Nesaayah Al Saudiah (The Problems of the Narrated Self in the Saudi Feminist Novel.

Dar Al Jadeed from Lebanon won the Publishing and Technology award, in recognition of his role in shedding light on long-forgotten topics in Arab publishing, as well as his contributions to the Arabic library with science books and linguistic and intellectual studies.