UAE: Sheikh Hamdan announces launch of Hatta Merchant’s Council
The council will support the region's development plan
A new merchants council, featuring an elite group of UAE citizens and youth, will be formed to oversee Hatta's ambitious development plan, the Dubai Crown Prince has said.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the formation of the council, which will support the five-year Hatta Master Development Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The initiative is designed to create investment opportunities and economic development to benefit the youth and citizens.
"We have great confidence in the people and youth of Hatta to lead and manage development projects and take advantage of the upcoming economic opportunities that will contribute to the development of the economic and tourism development process of Hatta and Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said in his Tweet.
The Hatta Development Plan aims to transform the mountainous region into a major tourist destination — with an inland beach, a lake, the UAE’s longest mountain bike track, and a cable-driven railway.
" " .. . pic.twitter.com/QSV9tnQhhi— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 24, 2021
The development is also an integral part of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which was launched earlier this year to expand the emirate’s green and recreational areas. The vision further seeks to enhance the well-being of residents, transforming Dubai into the world’s best city to live in.
