UAE: Sharjah Safari welcomes 121 different types of animals

Among the new group that arrived in the safari are gazelles, African wild turtles, crocodiles, African rock python and flamingos.

Over a hundred different animals — from mammals to reptiles and birds — have arrived in their new home at Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid’s Al Bridi Reserve, authorities announced on Tuesday.

A number of gazelles, African wild turtles, crocodiles, African rock python and flamingos have officially moved into the 16sqkm sanctuary that is set to house around 50,000 animals.

“The Sharjah Safari is the largest safari project in the world outside Africa, with the presence of African animals that represent all species...The safari is the most important ecotourism destination in the region,” said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah.

Welcoming 121 different species of mammals, reptiles and birds to its family, the Sharjah Safari is determined to preserve biological diversity, protect endangered animals, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Its facilities were carefully designed to recreate the African wildlife habitat, with lots of wood and straw used as part of structures.

There’s a section for giraffes, 15 of which have already been released to adapt to the safari atmosphere. Crocodiles will have lakes in their enclosure, while a lion’s den is taking shape. The rhinoceroses will also have their own space.

Around the animals’ homes, there will be buildings like a conference hall, as well as a visitors’ camp and a number of restaurants.

Besides being a tourism destination that offers visitors the chance to see African wildlife right in the emirate, the Sharjah Safari is a scientific research project for the breeding of animals that are on the verge of extinction.

Around the safari is Al Bridi Reserve, which extends over an area of about 18.5sqkm. It is a distinguished wildlife sanctuary with gravel plains, an abundance of trees, and an ideal environment for diverse flora and fauna.

