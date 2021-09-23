UAE: Sharjah Safari to have 12 African environments, 120 species

Sixteen-square-kilometre project to house over 50,000 animals

The Sharjah Safari will be home to 120 species of animals and more than 100,000 trees found in Africa.

It was announced earlier that the 16-square-kilometre project would have over 50,000 animals.

Touted to be the largest safari in the world outside Africa, the Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid city will house the rare black rhinoceros.

The wildlife sanctuary will have 12 different African environments. It will have a section for giraffes - 15 of which were released in the wild to adapt to the safari atmosphere - and a rhino enclosure.

These came as the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah unveiled the logo of the project.

The logo features four endangered animals - an elephant, a giraffe, a lion and a rhinoceros - formed in four colours.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, the chairperson of the EPAA, said: "Sharjah and the UAE will soon have a tourist place and an unparalleled natural destination in the region. The Sharjah Safari will contribute to preserving biodiversity and wildlife."

It was earlier announced that the project would have a large natural lake, a picnic area for visitors, and cafes near areas that will host live animal shows.

In April this year, authorities had announced that over 100 animals — from mammals to reptiles and birds — had arrived at the safari. These included gazelles, wild turtles, crocodiles, rock pythons and flamingos.

Besides being a tourism destination that offers visitors the chance to see African wildlife right in the emirate, the Sharjah Safari is a scientific research project for breeding animals on the verge of extinction.

Around the safari is Al Bridi Reserve, which extends over an area of about 18.5 square kilometres. It is a distinguished wildlife sanctuary with gravel plains, an abundance of trees, and an ideal environment for diverse flora and fauna.